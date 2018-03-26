I Suspect Americans Have a Tunnel From Their Embassy To Kotoka Airport - PNC Chair

PNC Chairman, Bernard Monah Related Stories Chairman of the People’s National Convention (PNC), Bernard Mornah says he has every reason to suspect that the new constructed American Embassy at Cantonment has a huge tunnel from the Embassy to the Kotoka International Airport.



According to him, his suspicion is based on the fact that American soldiers are always running around jogging every evening between 6:00pm to 8:00pm around the American Embassy, but they are nowhere to be found during day time.



Speaking on Okay FM’s 'Ade Akye Abia' Morning Show, Bernard Mornah asserted that it is possible there may be a tunnel from the American Embassy to the Kotoka International Airport.



“My suspicion is that, it is possible that there may be a tunnel from that place to the airport. It is my suspicion; I have not heard it but that is my suspicion because every evening between 6pm to 8pm around American Embassy, you will see the soldiers running around jogging and it is obvious that it is not just the face that we see that is where they are staying. It means they are staying underneath."



The PNC Chairman stressed that the Americans have too much liberty to the extent that three roads have been blocked permanently against the directives of Town and Country Planning in order to construct the American Embassy.



“For Americans to construct their American Embassy in this country, they blocked three roads permanently against the Town and Country Planning directives of how our towns and roads should look like”, he stated.



“If it was a Ghanaian woman who wanted to sell tomatoes over there, the police would have beaten her, but the American Embassy blocked the roads permanently and built underground”, he added.



Delving into the controversy going on with the Ghana-US defence cooperation agreement, Mr. Monah stated there will be series of demonstrations and protestation against the move by the Akufo-Addo government.



He added it is stated in the document that the US is coming to station people in Ghana and have access permanently to place; thus, the US is coming to even have the opportunity to construct a dedicated runway for the US military.



“This means that anytime the Americans decide to come to Ghana, they will land on their own runway", he said.





