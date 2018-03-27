NPP Chairmanship Race: Alhaji Short Hits Road

Related Stories Alhaji Abubakari Abdul-Rahman, aka Alhaji Short who has joined the race for the National Chairmanship position of the New patriotic Party (NPP) has hit the grounds running with positive indications, as many believe he is a sure bet for that position.



The man who has been considered a heavy weight in the race has been giving the Freddie Blay camp a very tough time since majority of delegates have already made their mind to him (Alhaji Short) the nod as the Chairman of the party, a position that is mainly considered as the embodiment of the party.



The enthusiasm with which party faithful as well as delegates received Alhaji Short’s intention to join the tough race is creating uneasiness in the camps of other aspirants who are uncomfortable with the inroads being made as regards Alhaji Short’s campaign.



Alhaji Abubakari Abdul-Rahman is poised to win the contest to provide the exemplary leadership that will connect with the people at the grassroots level.



Interesting information gathered on the grounds indicate that among the four heavyweights that have expressed their willingness to contest the chairmanship slot of the NPP, Alhaji Abubakari Abdul-Rahman is gaining grounds and he is positioning himself to better manage his campaign strategies that will propel his fortunes at congress.



It could be recalled that the first three to declare their intention for the same position are the former First Vice Chairman of the party and a founding member, Mr. Stephen Ayensu Ntim, the acting Chairman, Mr. Freddy Blay and Dr. Richard Amoako Baah.

These three candidates were hitherto believed to be enjoying a free ride until Alhaji Abubakari Abdul-Rahman joined the race thereby dashing all their hopes.



Sampling views from party faithful, grassroots supporters and some delegates, they expressed the hopes that Alhaji Abdul-Rahman has the political experience and vision for the party and that he is the best suited and preferred candidate to occupy the National Chairman seat.



They believe that when he is given the mandate to chair the party, he would provide a strong party leadership at the top hierarchy of the party which was needed to plan and execute the party’s activities on the ground more effectively.



Delegates also enumerated that as a grassroots person, Alhaji Short has the requisite grassroots temperament and experience to address the grassroots problems facing the NPP, hence their determination to support him with their votes.



It has become obvious that membership of the party have become more convinced that Alhaji Short would be able to provide the necessary party leadership as envisaged by the founding fathers of the party, while remaining true to its centre right liberal conservative values and cooperating closely with its sister parties around the world, as he promised.



For Alhaji Short himself, to achieve results, party-government collaboration should not only remain at the top and that when he assumes that position, he would work to achieve massive grassroots mobilization to a level never experienced before in the party circles.



He stated that he would work with all the elected executive member’s right from the polling station level to the regional to double the size of NPP’s membership at the grassroots, as part of a nationwide membership drive intended to capitalize on the party’s broad appeal.



Alhaji Short was the Upper West Regional Chairman of the party in the 2016 elections, where he was able to marshal resources to ensure the success of the NPP in the region, which is considered the second most loyal stronghold of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).



He also has an immense leadership acumen’ within the NPP and his role as a member of the disciplinary committee, which took the party through the 2016 election, is sufficient evidence to his grit as the leader to win the battle again in 2020.









