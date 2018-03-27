Akufo-Addo Will Curse His Stars....There'll Be An Insurrection, 'Civilian Coup D’état'!

Related Stories "There will be a civil revolt. There will be a civilian coup d’état. There will be a social revolution. We [NDC] are starting it on Wednesday. The movement is starting on Wednesday. Nana Addo will have headaches, sleepless nights, and severe running stomach..." declared Deputy General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Koku Anyidoho.



Speaking to Kwame Afrifa Mensah on Happy FM’s ‘Epa Hoa Daben’, the vociferous NDC kingpin predicted President Nana Akufo-Addo, will be overthrown just like his father and the late K.A Busia, because of the controversial military pact deal between Ghana and the United States.



"someone should tell President Nana Akufo-Addo that, history has a way of repeating itself...on the 13th of January 1972, a certain Colonel Ignatius Kutu Acheampong, led a movement that removed the progress party from power. Busia was the Prime Minister; Akufo-Addo’s father was the Ceremonial President. Somebody should tell Nana Akufo-Addo that, history has an interesting way of repeating itself".



According to him, a movement which will see to the overthrown of the ruling government will be launched on Wednesday.



"There will be a civil revolt. There will be a civilian coup d’état. There will be a social revolution. We [NDC] are starting it on Wednesday. The movement is starting on Wednesday. Nana Addo will have will have headaches, heartaches and sleepless nights. He will suffer severe diarrhea. He said he wants to be president, he would wish he hadn't harboured the desire…" he noted further.



In a related development, Peacefmonline can confirm that the NDC capo stands by his words. He told Starrfm in an interview Tuesday morning that he meant exactly what he said in the shocking audio that has since gone viral.



Background





Parliament on Friday, ratified the controversial defence cooperation agreement between Ghana and the US. The approval was done by only the Majority Members of the House because the Minority staged a walkout.



The NDC Minority in Parliament has accused the ruling government of 'selling-out' Ghana’s sovereignty to the US government because of $20 million.



Ghana is expected to get $20 million annually from the agreement which grants the U.S. forces and contractors “unimpeded access to and use of agreed facilities and areas” which will be furnished by Ghana “without rental or similar costs to the United States”.



“United States Forces and Contractors shall not be liable to pay tax or similar charge within Ghana in connection with this agreement” and for imports and exports, they “shall be exempt from any inspection, license other restrictions, customs duties taxes or any other charges within Ghana,” a portion of the agreement stated.



The agreement was made known to the public a few days ago after it was sent to parliament for approval by the Minister of Defence, Dominic Nitiwul.



Mr Nitiwul explained that the agreement is not the first time and it's no different from joint exercises held over the years.