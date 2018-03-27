We’ll Respond To Koku’s ‘Coup Plot’ – Sammy Awuku

Related Stories Aspiring National Organiser of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Sammy Awuku says his party will at the appropriate time respond to Koku Anyidoho’s ‘possible coup plot’.



Describing it as an ‘irresponsible’ comment, Sammy Awuku on NEAT FM’s morning show ‘Ghana Montie’ said an official communiqué will be released on that peril.



The deputy General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) Koku Anyidoho has predicted a civil revolt to unseat the Akufo-Addo administration.



Mr. Anyidoho believes a series of activities to unsettle the Akufo-Addo government take off on Wednesday, March 28, 2018 with a planned nationwide demonstration.



A pressure group Ghana First Patriots leading the demonstration in conjunction with the National Union of Ghana Students (NUGS) to protest the Ghana – US defense cooperation agreement recently ratified by Parliament.



Parliament on Friday ratified the agreement with the US to man some installations in Ghana and also allow unrestricted access to a host of facilities and wide-ranging tax exemptions to the United States Military.



“Somebody should tell Nana Akufo-Addo that history has a very interesting way of repeating itself”, the NDC firebrand said.



“On the January 13, 1972 a certain Col. Ignatius Kutu Acheampong led a movement that removed the Progress Party from power. Busia was the Prime Minister and Akufo-Addo’s father was a ceremonial president. Somebody should tell Nana Akufo-Addo that history has a very interesting way of repeating itself", Koku Anyidoho stated.