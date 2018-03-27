Past Defence Deals: Boycott Any Recall Of Parliament - Mubarak To Minority

Related Stories Member of Parliament for Kumbungu, Ras Mubarak, has called on the Minority to boycott any recall of parliament for the purpose of ratifying a previous defence agreement between Ghana and the United States of America.



The Majority side in Parliament last Friday approved the controversial Defence Corporation Agreement between Ghana and the USA despite several calls on government from the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) and some civil society organisations to pull out of the deal.



The deal, according to Defence Minister Dominic Nitiwul, is an upgrade of two previous agreements signed between the two countries in 1998 and 2015 which were not ratified.



Following the ratification of the 2018 agreement by parliament, some Minority MPs, including Mr Mubarak, say there are moves to get the legislature to reassemble to ratify the 2015 deal, a move he has vowed to oppose.



He wrote on Facebook: “There’s a push by elements within government to get Parliament recalled to ratify a previous agreement with the U.S. I’ll encourage my colleague MPs to ignore and boycott any recall of parliament for this purpose.



“It’s all part of a desperate attempt to give legitimacy to the sell-out military agreement that gives American military personnel and Defence Contractors (MERCENARIES or people who do the CIA’s dirty job) unfettered access to our facilities.



“While the fed-up Ghanaian man or woman is pushed every day to pay more taxes, the enhanced agreement that was just passed as we all know it gives sweetheart tax waivers to the Americans, and more disturbingly, make them above our laws. We cannot, as representatives of the people, in good conscience, be supporting things that are not in our national interest.”