Aspirants vying for various positions in the upcoming regional elections of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) will be given rare opportunity to convince leading figures at the constituency level when they come face to face with Constituency Chairmen in a program dubbed "Time with the Chairmen".



The contestants are expected to exhibit their prowess in their respective field of endeavours as they come face to face with constituency executives.



The event will take place between 10th and 11th of April at the TUC Conference Hall.



Aspirants for positions such as Chairman and the two vices, Secretary, Organizer and Youth Organizer , woman organizer, Nasara, Treasurer and Assistance secretary are expected to feature prominently.



The Chairman of the Chairman of Chairmen Association, Odeneho Kwaku Appiah, in a statement said the event is to afford aspirants the opportunity to answer certain pertinent questions and to convince constituency executives members about their competence.



According to him, it is a novelty cast in the shape of 'presidential debate' which is organized during national elections as it affords the contestants the chance to checkmate each other on claims made.



He however pointed out that this will be done through peaceful engagements and free from hostility.