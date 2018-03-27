Ayawaso Central Aspirants Converge On NPP Office

Related Stories The Central Ayawaso Constituency office of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in Accra on Friday was a centre of attraction when a large number of aspirants vying for various positions in the party at the regional level trouped in and out to submit their nomination forms in order to meet the March 25th deadline.



About 44 aspirants who picked nomination forms at the opening of nominations are expected to submit their completed applications.



Four (4) aspirants are vying for the Chairmanship of the region, five (5) for first and Second Vice Chairman respectively.



Three (3) are contesting for the Regional Secretary position and eight(8) for Assistant Regional Secretary position respectively. The rest are Youth Organiser, four(4) ,Treasurer six(6),Women’s Organizer six(6) and Nassara Coordinator four(4).



Mr. Adu Mante, Chairman, Election Committee who received the completed forms from the various aspirants indicated that the aspirants will be invited to face the region’s vetting committee for further screening and subsequent endorsement.



Moses Abor, Head of the Rapid Response Unit (RRU) of the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) who was accompanied by a huge crowd of supporters when he went to the office to submit his form. Mr Abor who is vying for the position of Greater Accra Regional Youth Organizer told DAILY GUIDE that he started active politics in 2004 in the Kokomlemle East, Accra where he is also currently an assembly member.



“I have come far in this party and played active roles in mobilizing the youth in the region for three elections; I know I am eligible for the job and this explains why I am presenting myself to be voted for this position,” he remarked.



Moses Abor who is popularly referred to as “Action man” gave the assurance that he will continue to mobilize the youth in the region for a landslide victory for President Nana Akufo Addo in the 2020 elections besides helping to grab more parliamentary seats in the region for the party.