The Obuasi East 1st Vice Chairman of the ruling New Patriotic Party, Kwadwo Adjei Jeff, has described Chairman Wontumi as "the Special One and the new prophet" who has a destiny to fulfill in the party.



According to him, it is obvious God intends to use Chairman Wontumi for the growth of the NPP. Chairman Wontumi had gone to Obuasi to mourn with the constituency chairman over the loss of his wife.



After carefully listening to the emotionally driven "sermon" delivered by the Ashanti Regional Chairman, Chairman Jeff had this to say about him: " Chairman, you are the prophet of the NPP...You are the David of our time."



He said Wontumi has a destiny to fulfill in the party and until that is done, it is impossible for anyone to do what he is doing.



"This is the reason we will ensure your efforts are crown and crown well... The love you continue to show to your people will massively be reciprocated"the 1st vice assured.



To him, NPP in the region has become vibrant and attractive because they have a person who has dedicated all his love, life, material and financial resources towards the regalvanizing the support base of the party.