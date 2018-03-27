We Will Force Government To Abrogate US Military Base Deal - Agbodza

Related Stories Mr Kwame Agbodza, Member of Parliament for Adaklu has said the Minority in Parliament would “force Government to abrogate” the deal to establish a United States of America (USA) military base in Ghana.



The MP who was speaking to the media on the sidelines of a Tertiary Institutions Network of the NDC (TIEN) meeting in Ho on Sunday, said the deal would grant USA military personnel in the country some level of immunity contrary to the laws of the country.



He said the military base deal granted the US unlimited access which would place the security of the country at risk, and called on individuals and organisations to support agitations against the development.



Mr Agbodza said the Minority in Parliament would engage the public in diverse ways to garner support towards ‘quashing’ the deal.



“The Minority has taken a position. We are not against having bilateral and good relationships with USA, but we do not have to ridicule ourselves by handing over our sovereignty in this way”, he said.