Mahama And His Govt Handled Ghana Like Their Personal Property – Kamal-Deen

Related Stories The National Nasara Coordinator of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kamal-Deen Abdulai has blamed Ex- President Mahama’s administration as the type which ruled Ghana as a property of its party.



“Indeed, their [NDC] turn of service to the nation never benefited citizens in anyway but themselves. How can a government in power sign an agreement on behalf of the state with a foreign country without the notice of parliament? and will today want to find fault with this regime that is ready to make dealings of the state transparent per the laws of the state”, he stated.



“Is it that they wanted their naïve manner of doing things adopted by this government, therefore their numerous agitations against the Ghana/US military ‘base’ saga, an agreement they started and have secretly signed for its invention?” he asked.



In an interview with UTV’s ‘Adekye Nsroma’ programme, Kamal-Deen Abdulai urged government to intensify its security dealings as members of the National Democratic Congress [NDC] cannot be trusted per their utterances on the matter.



According to him he do not get it when the NDC claim this government has invited terrorists into the country for a military cooperation agreement.



He once again congratulated Ghanaians for voting against the NDC, since their actions show they think backwards on the states development.