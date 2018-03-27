Anyidoho’s Arrest ‘Waste of Resources’

Related Stories Law Professor Stephen Kwaku Asare, has described the arrest of the Deputy General Secretary of the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Koku Anyidoho, as a waste of national resources.



“Koku Anyidohu’s arrest reminds me of the arrest and subsequent prosecution and predictable acquittal of Kennedy Agyapong. Both are waste of scarce security and judicial resources,” he stated on his Facebook wall.



The Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service picked up Mr Anyidoho on Tuesday, 27 March, for inciting civilians to launch a coup d’etat against the Akufo-Addo government.





Mr Anyidoho was picked up at the Press Centre in Accra where he and several other opposition leaders belonging to the Progressive Forces, were holding a news conference, to condemn the government for signing a security cooperation deal with the United States of America.



CID officers wielding guns, stormed the press conference to pick up Mr Anyidoho amidst chaos and resistance from several other people who were at the presser.



Mr Anyidoho’s arrest follows indications by Minister of Information Mustapha Abdul-Hamid that Ghana’s security agencies must invite the NDC politician over his comment.



Mr Anyidoho told Happy FM on Monday, 26 March that: “Somebody should tell Nana Akufo-Addo that history has a very interesting way of repeating itself.



“On the January 13, 1972 a certain Col. Ignatius Kutu Acheampong led a movement that removed the Progress Party from power. Busia was the Prime Minister and Akufo-Addo’s father was a ceremonial president. Somebody should tell Nana Akufo-Addo that history has a very interesting way of repeating itself.



“There’ll be a civil revolt. There’ll be a people’s movement. During President John Mahama’s tenure didn’t we receive similar threats from the likes of Let My Vote Count and OccupyGhana.”



“There’ll be a civilian coup d’etat; there’ll be a social revolution and the movement is starting on Wednesday. He [Akufo-Addo] will be fed up at the presidency,” Mr Anyidoho said.



According to Prof Asar: “We have become too politicised and are too eager to scream treason but only when the accused is wearing the wrong political jersey! Unsurprisingly, most, if not all of the people cheering the security services for picking up Anyidoho condemned them for picking up Agyapong. Most, if not all, the people condemning the security services for picking up Anyidoho cheered them for picking up Agyapong.





