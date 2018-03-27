Anyidoho’s Arrest Great Stimulus For Wednesday’s Demo – Asiedu Nketia

Related Stories The General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) John Asiedu Nketiah has said the arrest of Koku Anyidoho will serve as a stimulus for its members for Wednesday’s demonstration against the Ghana-US military pact.



Mr. Anyidoho who is the deputy general secretary of the NDC has been picked up by the Police following his declaration that there will be a civil coup to remove President Akufo-Addo following Parliament’s ratification of the controversial Military agreement.



Speaking in an interview with Happy FM Monday the former presidential spokesperson stated that series of activities to unsettle the Akufo-Addo government will take off on Wednesday, March 28, 2018 with a planned nationwide demonstration.



“On the January 13, 1972 a certain Col. Ignatius Kutu Acheampong led a movement that removed the Progress Party from power. Busia was the Prime Minister and Akufo-Addo’s father was a ceremonial president. Somebody should tell Nana Akufo-Addo that history has a very interesting way of repeating itself,” the NDC firebrand said.



“There’ll be a civilian coup d’etat; there’ll be a social revolution and the movement is starting on Wednesday. He [Akufo-Addo] will be fed up at the Presidency,” he added.



Anyidoho was picked up at the International Press Centre Tuesday afternoon when the NDC was preparing to have a press conference over the US military deal.



He however refused to be arrested by the Police and decided rather to walk with the officers from the Press Centre to the Police Headquarters.



Egbeta reported that some macho men prevented the Police from arresting the maverick deputy general secretary and decided to walk him to the premises of the Police headquarters.



Mr. Nketia who is part of the entourage that walked Mr. Anyidoho to the police headquarters told journalists that the development is a clear indication that “this government is adamant [and] are prepared to use intimidation and anything to get what they want.”



He believes the arrest “will be an important contribution to the success of the demonstration.”



Reacting to the comment by Mr. Anyidoho the Information Minister Mustapha Hamid condemned as careless and treasonable.



“As it is done everywhere in the world if people make treasonable comment, alluding to the fact that they intend to overthrow a government it will be important for the security agencies to have a chat with him to find out how he intends to that and if in deed there was a plot which is already at an advance stage,” he told Accra based Citi FM