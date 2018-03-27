I Will Be Forced To Deflate Your Stomach - Kennedy Agyapong Threatens Anyidoho

Related Stories Member of Parliament for Assin Central Hon. Kennedy Agyapong has cautioned the NDC Deputy General Secretary, Mr Koku Anyidoho to behave and stop talking nonsense about national issues.



Mr Anyidoho who threatened a civilian coup d’état against the ruling NPP Government for allowing the US Forces free entry in and out of the country was called to shut up by Kennedy Agyapong otherwise he will face his wrath.



“Your threats won’t do anything so shut up Koku. Ghana is a very nice country and we don’t need insane people to make useless comments. Koku should stop making unnecessary comments about this US military issue.



“If you misbehave, I will be forced to deflate your stomach so that you can make sense when talking on national issues. I will discipline you if you continue that nonsense and I will take action and you will know that I am indeed mad” he said.



Meanwhile, Anyidoho has been arrested for those comments.