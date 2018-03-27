Anyidoho’s ‘Treasonable’ Comments: We’ll Use Law To Protect The State –Gov’t

Related Stories Government has stated it will take appropriate measures within law, to protect the security of the country following the ‘treasonable comments’ made by the deputy general secretary of the National Democratic Congress.



The NDC firebrand, Koku Anyidoho, suggested in a radio interview Monday, March 26 that there would be ‘civil revolt’ and ‘civilian coup d’état’ in the country from Wednesday, March 28.



His comment, which has since gone viral, has widely been condemned by some Ghanaians.



Plain-clothed officers later Tuesday afternoon picked up Anyidoho at the Accra International Press Centre where he and others were addressing journalists.



He is currently being interrogated at the Police CID headquarters in Accra.



General secretary of the NDC Johnson Asiedu has since stated Anyidoho’s comments do not reflect the position of the party.



Speaking TV3’s Midday Live, Mr. Asiedu Nketia said the comments only remains the opinion of Anyidoho and do not in any way represent that of the party which lost power in the 2016 general elections.



NDC’s dissociation not enough



Government issued a statement later to state it is not enough for the National Democratic Congress to distance itself from the ‘treasonable’ comments without condemning same.



Information Minister Dr. Mustapha Hamid who signed and issued the satatement said the government is “concerned that the NDC does not condemn the treasonable comments of Anyidoho”.



“We find the NDC’s reluctance to condemn Anyodoh as particularly disturbing”, he said.



The statement said the coup, which Anyidoho said, would begin Wednesday coincides with a demonstration which has received NDC’s endorsement.



“It is therefore important that the NDC demonstrates its commitment to democratic governance by showing that the Wednesday demonstration is not a smoke screen for fomenting insurrection as Anyidoho claims,” the statement said.



Government has thus called on the NDC to show commitment by unreservedly condemning what it described as “treasonable comments” by Anyidoho.



It assured that appropriate steps would be taken within the law, to protect the security of the state.



“Government assures the citizens, that it will take appropriate steps within the bounds of law, to protect the security of the state,” it concluded.





