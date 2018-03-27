Wontumi Urges NDC Members To Pick NPP Cards

Related Stories Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party, Bernard Antwi Boasiako has extended a hand of friendship to members of the opposition NDC, urging them to start the process of acquiring party cards of the NPP.



To Chairman Wontumi, it remains important and and in their own interest should they make the wise decision and move to the NPP because "the NDC is not coming back to power anytime soon."



Explaining his reason to Executives at Akrofuom constituency office, as part of his reelection campaign tour, Bernard Boasiako said his recent campaign is not just for his reelection, but to ensure NPP remain in power as long as it can, for the good of the country.



His leadership, according to him, will provide the needed vision and direction that will ensure NPP stay and rule the country for more than 8 years.



He said: " so our NDC friends must understand that long stay in opposition await s them. For me my advice to them is for them to come to NPP, and get a party card unless they want to wallow in darkness."