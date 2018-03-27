Let Us Avoid Campaign of Insults And Vilification - NPP Vice Chair Aspirant   

Related Stories A Vice Chairman aspirant for the Central Regional branch of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Mr Ekow Ewusi has cautioned against campaign of vilification, mudslinging and insults.



He says the party should be more united than ever as they elect new officers to take over affairs of the party to enable them retain power in 2020.



In an interview after his vetting, he explained that the President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has laid a solid foundation for the country to regain its economic freedom which was through the poor administration of the NDC government.



"Ghanaians are feeling a better Ghana through the sound policies and the poverty alleviation policies being introduced by the NPP government", he added.



"In this regard, we should know as a party that we cannot fail the people of Ghana. therefore as we compete for various positions in the party, we should not be at each others throat fighting and raising all forms of allegations and untruth statements against each other.



"When we do so, we are only arming our friends in the opposition to use against us which obviously won't help in the development of the New Patriotic Party and the Akufo-Addo government.



The New Patriotic Party has began the vetting of all regional executive aspirants in all 270 constituencies across the country.



The exercise which is expected to last for 2 days has seen various candidates including Mr. Ekow Ewusi who is vying for the Central Regional Vice Chair of the party.



The astute politician believes as a member of the New Patriotic Party, he has what it takes to serve the party to enable them retain power in 2020.



He is therefore cautioning his fellow aspirants to ensure a clean campaign devoid of unsubstantiated and baseless accusations.