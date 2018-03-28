Koku Spends Night In BNI Cells

Related Stories Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress [NDC], Koku Anyidoho according to sources, spent the night in BNI cells.



He is expected to be arraigned before court today, Wednesday after Police conclude their investigations.



The NDC capo was handed over to the Bureau of National Investigation (BNI) after he was arrested and charged by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service.



Lawyer of Mr Anyidoho, Victor Adawudu, divulged in an interview on Peace FM's morning show 'Kokrokoo' said even though he was informed that his client was being handed over to the BNI, he was not told the reason why.



Reacting to why the charge was changed from causing fear and panic to treason, he said it is evidence that the CID ‘don’t have their facts right’.



“The fact that they moved the charges from causing fear and panic to treason means they don’t have their facts right; they are fishing for something to charge…somebody somewhere is telling them what to do, do this oh don’t do this…” he indicated.



Background



Mr Anyidoho in an interview with Happy FM Monday stated that strategically planned series of activities are to kick start from Wednesday, March 28, 2018 with a massive demonstration against the government in protest of the Ghana -US Military agreement which was ratified last Friday by Parliament.



“Somebody should tell Nana Akufo Addo that history has a very interesting way of repeating itself. On the 13th of January 1972, a certain Col. Ignatius Kutu Acheampong led an insurrection movement that removed the Progress Party in power. Busia was the Prime Minister, Akufo Addo’s father was the Ceremonial President. Somebody should tell Akufo Addo that history has a way of repeating itself, there will be a civil revolt, there’ll be a people movement. When President Mahama was in power, Let My Vote Count Alliance and OccupyGhana didn’t they say there were



“There’ll be a civilian coup d’etate , there’ll be a social revolution. We’re starting on Wednesday, Akufo Addo will have a headache, he’ll experience stomach upset, he says he was to be President of this country, we’ll make sure he’s fed up at the Presidency.”



Mr Anyidoho was arrested at the Press Centre when the NDC were having a press conference over the US military deal.