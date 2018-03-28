Kennedy Agyapong Endorses Nana B ; Declares Full Support For The 'Nyame Nsa Wom' Bid

Related Stories Outspoken Assin Central MP and business mogul, Hon. Kennedy 'Akompreko' Agyepong has declared his full support for Henry Nana Boakye (Nana B) in the NPP's National Youth Organizer contest.



Kennedy Agyepong was speaking on 'Boiling point', a flagship political program on Oman fm when he gave this huge endorsement to Nana B.



He attested to Nana B's hard work and huge popularity among the grassroot, his charisma and communication skills.



He also indicated that the 'NYAME NSA WOMU' fever has caught up with the youth in every part of the country he had been recently.



"I listen to the grassroot all the time and everywhere I go, I hear the party people say *NYAME NSA WOMU,* and all they say is we are for Nana B Indeed, Nana B you shall be the next NPP youth organizer."



Political pundits, particularly those following the NPP's National Youth Organizer contest say this is great boost for Nana B's campaign. They cite Ken Agyepong's huge appeal among the NPP's grassroots and his overwhelming influence in the NPP for this assertion.



Nana B has over the period received widespread endorsements from many stalwarts of the NPP. Former General Secretary of the the NPP, Lawyer Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie popularly known as Sir John and Hon Maxwell Kofi Jumah recently declared their support for Nana B.



The latest endorsement from Kennedy Agyepong is coming on the heels of Nana B's health Walk in Kwahu this Easter, starting on Saturday 31st March from Obomeng through Mpraeso to Atibie and back to Mpraeso palace for the health screening exercise.

