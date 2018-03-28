MMDCEs, Coordinating Directors Sign Performance Contract

Mr Kwamena Duncan-Central Regional Minister Related Stories A performance contract has been signed between the Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) and the Metropolitan, Municipal and District Coordinating Directors (MMDCDs) in the Central Region as part of measures to achieve development targets at the local level.



The contract was signed in accordance with the implementation of the Local Government Service Performance Management System to improve service delivery in the Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) and also to ensure the success of certain specific projects at the assemblies.



At the signing ceremony in Cape Coast last Monday, the Central Regional Minister, Mr Kwamena Duncan, urged MMDCEs and MMDCDs not to merely make the signing of the contract a yearly routine.



Routine



He said the contract should be taken seriously, adding that time, knowledge and resources should be committed to make it achievable.



“Let it not be a certain routine we undergo all the time rather commit all your efforts to make it work. You are the ones with the technical know-how and if you are totally dedicated, we would achieve great results.



Yardstick



Mr Duncan said the performance contract would be used as a yardstick to measure the achievements of directors and executives at their various districts.



He said the areas of concentration for the contract were general administration, human resource management, financial management and service delivery.



Other areas were infrastructure, economic development and environmental sanitation.



DCACT



Mr Duncan called on MMDCEs and MMDCDs to work closely to ensure that the planting for food and jobs at the district level through the District Centers for Agriculture, Commerce and Technology (DCACT) became successful.



He said under the programme, MMDAs were to undertake the agricultural project with a budget that would support between 10,000 and 20,000 farmers to cultivate an average of 10 acres of the crops within the next four years.



The Deputy Central Regional Minister, Mr Thomas Adjei Baffoe admonished the MMDCEs and MMDCDs to exhibit a high sense of responsibility and cooperate with others to achieve positive results.



Assurance



On behalf of the MMDCEs, the Dean of the Central Regional MMDCEs, Mr Nicholas Kofi Baako, gave an assurance that they would execute all their projects diligently for the progress of the region.