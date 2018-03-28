Related Stories A former Deputy Minister of Communication in the John Mahama administration, Felix Kwakye Ofosu says he will never attempt to make the ‘treasonable’ comment made by his fellow party member, Koku Anyidoho.



According to him, Koku’s comments are “unfortunate” but the approach by the police to arrest him is also “laughable”.



The deputy General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) Koku Anyidoho said there will be a civil revolt to unseat the Akufo-Addo administration just as it happened on the 13th of January 1972.



Koku Anyidoho in an interview on Accra-based Happy FM indicated that President Akufo-Addo will be overthrown just like his father and the late Dr. K. A. Busia due to the ratification of the controversial defence cooperation agreement between the US and the government of Ghana.



“Somebody should tell Nana Addo that history has a very interesting way of repeating itself. On the 13th of January 1972, a certain Colonel Ignatius Kutu Acheampong led an insurrection that removed the progress party from power. Busia was the Prime Minister and Akufo Addo’s father was the ceremonial President. Someone should tell Akufo-Addo that history has an interesting way of repeating itself”, Anyidoho warned.



Koku Anyidoho has been charged with treason, and thus refused bail, following his invitation to the Criminal Investigations Department [CID], on Tuesday.



Speaking on NEAT FM’s morning show dubbed ‘Ghana Montie’, Felix Kwakye Ofosu noted that “Even though I will not make such utterances, I don’t see anything wrong with what Koku said. What Koku said wouldn’t bring any uprising. It’s unnecessary for the state to use state funds on Koku’s issue”.



“The charge of treason is not sustainable. His arrest is laughable. The police can be more professional if they want to”, he told host Akwesi Aboagye.