PHOTOS: Ghanaians Demonstrate Against US Military Deal

Related Stories Hundreds of Ghanaians mainly supporters of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) have hit the streets of Accra to protest against the controversial Ghana – US military defense cooperation agreement.



The demonstration, organised by a group calling itself the Ghana First Patriotic Front (GFPF).



Several politicians including the Chairman of the People’s National Convention (PNC), Bernard Mornah, former Vice President Paa Kwesi Amissah-Arthur, former Trade Minister, Ekwow Spio-Garbrah, Spokesperson for former President John Mahama, Joyce Bawa Mogtari, former Transport Minister, Dzifa Ativor, among others joined the demonstration.









