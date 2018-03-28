Only Nation Wreckers Will Endorse Koku’s Coup D’état Comments - Rev Owusu-Bempah

Related Stories Founder and leader of Glorious Word Power International Ministry, Rev. Isaac Owusu Bempah is calling for the rule of law to work in the coup d’état comment made by the Deputy General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Koku Anyidoho.



According to him, it is sad for some members of the opposition NDC to equate the coup d’état comment of Koku Anyidoho with ‘All die be die’ mantra made by President Akufo-Addo and Kennedy Agyapong’s tribal bigotry.



The deputy General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) Koku Anyidoho said there will be a civil revolt to unseat the Akufo-Addo administration just as it happened on the 13th of January 1972.



Koku Anyidoho in an interview on Accra-based Happy FM indicated that President Akufo-Addo will be overthrown just like his father and the late Dr. K. A. Busia due to the ratification of the controversial defence cooperation agreement between the US and the government of Ghana.



“Somebody should tell Nana Addo that history has a very interesting way of repeating itself. On the 13th of January 1972, a certain Colonel Ignatius Kutu Acheampong led an insurrection that removed the progress party from power. Busia was the Prime Minister and Akufo Addo’s father was the ceremonial President. Someone should tell Akufo-Addo that history has an interesting way of repeating itself”, Anyidoho warned.



Speaking to the issue on Okay FM’s 'Ade Akye Abia' Morning Show, Rev. Owusu Bempah said such comments from the NDC Deputy Chief Scribe are not something the country should encourage and entertain.



He therefore was of the view that “any individual in the NDC and in the country that will support and endorse these coup comments made by Koku Anyidoho is a nation wrecker; that person wants the downfall of the country”.



Meanwhile, Koku Anyidoho has been charged with treason and thus refused bail, following his invitation to the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) on Tuesday.