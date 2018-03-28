We Will Ensure Koku Anyidoho Gets Bail - Baba Jamal

Baba Jamal Related Stories Former NDC member of Parliament for Akwatia consituency and a former Deputy Minister for Employment and Labour Relations under the John Mahama administration, Baba Jamal and a counsel for Koku Anyidoho, Baba Jamal says they will ensure their client gets bail.



According to him, though his location has not been disclosed yet they are working as a team to ensure that they get a bail for him even if he is due to appear before a law court.



Speaking on Okay FM's 'Ade Akye Abia' Programame, he indicated that he does not even understand why his client was arrested, because as a citizen, he is entitled to free speech.



" . . Koku Anyidoho is entitled to freedom of speech which for me I do not see anything wrong with what he said", he said.



" . . but we are going back to the Police station . . . to find out from the Police what they are going to do whilst we continue with our bail application process", he added.



Deputy National Democratic Congress General Secretary, Koku Anyidoho has been arrested by the police after saying President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will be overthrown in a Coup D'etat.



The tough-talking NDC politician was picked up at the Accra International Press Center by plain-clothed officers during a press conference to react to the controversial Ghana-US Military Cooperation agreement.



Mr Anyidoho has been in the custody of the police Criminal Investigations Department (CID) after his arrest on Tuesday following a comment he made on Accra-based Happy FM.



The embattled NDC Deputy General Secretary had threatened there will be a "civil revolt" over the Ghana-US Defence Cooperation Agreement ratified by Parliament last Friday.



“On January 13, 1972, a certain Col. Ignatius Kutu Acheampong led a movement that removed the Progress Party from power. Busia was the Prime Minister and Akufo-Addo’s father was a ceremonial president. Somebody should tell Nana Akufo-Addo that history has a very interesting way of repeating itself. There’ll be a civil revolt", Mr Anyidoho said.



The NDC Deputy General Secretary has since been charged with "treason".