Coup Comment: Anyidoho Is Ewe... Does Not understand Twi – Solomon Nkansah

Related Stories Koku Anyidoho, Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) made the coup comment after he was asked a question in the Akan dialect, Solomon Nkansah, Director of Communications of the NDC, has said.



According to him, Mr Anyidoho although speaks the Akan dialect, does not fully understand the language hence his comment.



He indicated that the NDC party believes in democracy and will, therefore, campaign against the governing NPP ahead of the 2020 elections and secure victory through the polls.



His comments come on the heels of the arrest of the Deputy General Secretary of the party, Koku Anyidoho, who has been charged with treason for threatening on radio that there will be a civil coup d’etat to topple the Akufo-Addo administration.



He told Happy FM on Monday, 26 March that: “Somebody should tell Nana Akufo-Addo that history has a very interesting way of repeating itself.



“On January 13, 1972 a certain Col. Ignatius Kutu Acheampong led a movement that removed the Progress Party from power. Busia was the Prime Minister and Akufo-Addo’s father was a ceremonial president. Somebody should tell Nana Akufo-Addo that history has a very interesting way of repeating itself.



“There’ll be a civil revolt. There’ll be a people’s movement. During President John Mahama’s tenure didn’t we receive similar threats from the likes of Let My Vote Count and OccupyGhana.”



“There’ll be a civilian coup d’etat; there’ll be a social revolution and the movement is starting on Wednesday. He [Akufo-Addo] will be fed up at the presidency,” Mr Anyidoho said.



Speaking on on Accra FM Wednesday, Mr Nkansah noted that if the interview had been done in English, Mr Ayidoho, who does not fully understand the Akan dialect, wouldn’t have spoken the way he did.



“Koku is Ewe, although he speaks and understands the Akan dialect to some extent, he doesn’t understand it fully. If it had been me, Solomon Nkansah, an Akan, asked that question, I wouldn’t have approached it the way he did. If the interview had been done in English, I don’t think he would have spoken this way.”



He added: “The NDC wont stage any coup against Akufo-Addo’s government, we will campaign against the government ahead of the 2020 elections, Koku doesn’t have the capacity to stage a coup in this country. NDC won’t stage a coup, we believe in democracy and we will campaign against the NPP government.”





