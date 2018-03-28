Related Stories Seasoned Journalist, Abdul Malik Kweku Baako Jnr. has thrown his weight behind the demonstration by the opposition National Democratic Congress members against the Akufo-Addo government over a military agreement with the United States of America, saying in principle, it is "their right".



This he said, is irrespective of the fact he "does not agree with them on the issue they have raised".



The demonstration dubbed "Ghana First" organized by the party leadership against the ratified Ghana-US Defence Pact saw in attendance hundreds of Ghanaians on the streets of Accra.



The protestors wielded placards with various inscriptions to register their displeasure with the agreement between Ghana and the United States.



Speaking on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo", Mr. Baako argued that it's the fundamental right of the participants involved in the protest to hit the streets to push their agenda, and therefore stated emphatically that he will be the "biggest hypocrite on earth if I said anything negative against this demonstration. It’s within their right and it is good".



In support of this action, the seasoned journalist expounded that "if some Ghanaian citizens today are dissatisfied with what Parliament is doing and want to push their agenda, and they’re doing it legitimately; why, I must in principle say go on. Go on. I don’t have to agree with them on the issue they have raised but I have to (agree) support their right to go into the streets and demonstrate in accordance with Public Order Act. That, they have my full support”.







