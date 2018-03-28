Related Stories Abdul Malik Kweku Baako has pleaded with the Criminal Investigation Depart (CID) to release the NDC Deputy General Secretary, Koku Anyidoho after he was picked up for making comments that some believed has the potential to incite civilians against the Akufo-Addo government.



Contributing to Peace FM's Kokrokoo on Wednesday, Kweku Baako likened Mr. Anyidoho to a "buffoon" and further described him as an "empty barrel" to mean he's not potent to cause mayhem in the country.



Mr. Baako, speaking to host Kwami Sefa Kayi, noted that though Mr. Anyidoho's arrest is appropriate, he should have been ignored.



“I’ve become so liberal in my thinking that to be honest, I would have loved if the gentleman had been ignored. Honestly, my immediate take on the matter instinctively is to ignore this buffoonery.



"My immediate take on the matter is to ignore this buffoonery. I’m not in charge of State security. I’m not part of the Police network. So, they perhaps on [what they] the information they had and the perception they had decided that let’s act. If I had an opportunity to advise, I would have said ignore him. First of all, he’s an empty barrel. What I mean is that threat is so empty…It’s just empty. It’s of nuisance…It’s of public nuisance”, he stated.



On the issue of the crowd that trooped to the Police Headquarters in solidarity with the NDC guru, the seasoned journalist said it's a bad practice and should not be encouraged.



Moments after Mr. Anyidoho's arrest and prior to his being charged, Peacefmonline.com picked information that the Police were compelled to fire rubber bullets to disperse the agitated crowd gathered at the Police Headquarters in solidarity with Mr. Anyidoho.



The crowd were said to have resisted pleas by the Police officers to vacate the street right in front the Police headquarters.



Kweku Baako warned against such intrusions asking the leadership of all parties not to allow the invasion of crowds "to go to those places. Leaders can go there. With their lawyers, they can go there. But the very moment you unleash the crowd there, look, the crowd management or control could get out of order and anything could happen. Innocent people driving their car up and down to the house or town, all can be trapped in the crossfire”.











