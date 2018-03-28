Koku Anyidoho’s Arrest Is “Barbaric”

Related Stories The Ho Central Constituency of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has called for the immediate release of Mr Koku Anyidoho, the Party’s Deputy General Secretary, who was arrested yesterday and charged with treason.



A press release signed by the Constituency’s Chairman, Mr Divine Ferg Afedo and Secretary, Stanley Nelvis Glate described the arrest as “barbaric and authoritarian reaction from the NPP government” and a signal of its “nervousness”.



It said Mr Anyidoho’s comments on the establishment of US military base in the country could worst be described as a “means of unreservedly stating how he feels” about the military base agreement, which could have consequences on the nation’s destiny, hence his call for caution.



The release said it was therefore unfortunate that government over reacted “through the security forces” and asked government to “tread cautiously” and that “freedom of speech is for everyone”.



“The expression of an opinion publicly on any matter cannot create any flimsy excuse for opponent authority to intimidate any citizen,” it stated.



A statement from the Regional branch of the Party, signed by Mr John Kwadwo Gyapong and Mr Simon Amegashie-Viglo, Chairman and Secretary, respectively, also condemned the arrest and demanded Mr Anyidoho’s “unconditional release without any further delay”.



It said the arrest of Mr Anyidoho was to create “fear and panic” among the citizenry “whose fate is affected by the deal from expressing their disapproval against the agreement with the US”.