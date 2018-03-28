I Will Beat Kennedy Agyapong Like My Child – Anita Desooso

Related Stories Former National Women’s Organizer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Anita Desooso, has challenged the Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong to a fight.



Anita Desooso said is yearning for a two-man boxing bout to show the outspoken MP “woman power”.



Her challenge comes days after Hon. Agyapong threatened to beat the NDC’s Deputy General Secretary, Koku Anyidoho, for suggested the current president, like his father, will be overthrown in a civil revolt which would begin on Wednesday.



But Anita Desooso on Adom FM Wednesday said she was ready for a “braggart” like Ken Agyapong.



“Ken Agyapong should leave Koku and face me. I will beat him like my child”, she said.





Source: Adom News