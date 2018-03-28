I Find No Fault With Koku’s Utterances - Sammy Gyamfi

Related Stories Communications team member of the National Democratic Congress [NDC], Sammy Gyamfi has described comments made by the Deputy General Secretary of his party, Koku Anyidoho as accurate and without treason as some people claim.



“His statement was not to cause any fear and panic, but he just expressed his side of the cooperation agreement signed between the current government and America. As a matter of fact I find no fault with his statement to demand a police arrest”, Sammy Gyamfi stressed.



According to him it is democracy we are practicing, and until this government tells us they have changed the laws of our government system they cannot detain a citizen for expressing his view on a matter he does not side with.



Speaking on UTV’s ‘Adekye Nsroma’ programme, Sammy Gyamfi explained that per the agreement signed, the part that worries and makes him angry the most is that the US has been granted an exclusive control and use over the space given them.



Also, what Ghanaians do not know is that this new agreement is totally different from that of the previous government, and not true that our country will get more benefit from the agreement than that of the US.



He said their action toward Koku Anyidoho’s arrest is an intentional intimidation against members of the NDC.



“Somebody should tell Nana Akufo- Addo, [massa], history has a very interesting way of repeating itself, on the 13th of January 1972, a certain Colonel Ignatius Kuntu Achampong led an insurrection that removed the progress party from power, Busia was the prime minister, Akufo-Addo’s father was the ceremonial president. Somebody should tell Nana Akufo-Addo that history has an interesting way of repeating itself”, Koku Anyidoho said on Accra-based Happy FM.



