US Military Deal: Half-Caste Children Are The Only Benefit Ghana Should Look Forward To

Aquinas Related Stories Former Central Regional Minister under the erstwhile John Mahama administration, Thomas Aquinas Quansa popularly known as Shatta One has said he believes that Ghana’s only benefit from the United States Military deal with the government of Ghana is a number of mixed-raced children littered across the length and breadth of this country in some years to come.



In an appearance on Adom TV Tuesday, Mr Quansah said half-caste children are the only benefit Ghana should look forward to in the ratified agreement.



The former Minister said he reached that conclusion after taking his time to go through the entire agreement to try and find where and how Ghana will benefit from the deal and he found nothing. He said if the NPP government was ‘making noise’ about the 2015 agreement, they should have simply re-signed that same agreement instead of wickedly enhancing it and turning back to do equalization politics against the NDC.



“I have taken my time to go through the deal. The only benefit we can get from it is maybe in 10-15 years to come we will have half-caste children all over the place. Ghana-America children.”, he said.



To buttress his point, he went to Asia. “When you go to Asia, the country with the largest number of children with American blood… Asia/ America .. Where are they found? It is Vietnam because when they went there, they kept long there, they gave birth with the women.” He explained. “Looking at this agreement, that’s the only thing we can get from it.”



He continued: “seriously speaking, let’s look at the agreement as patriots, let’s assume NDC made a mistake by signing this agreement in 2015, we have a President who is a renowned lawyer, so did he read it or he made his people to read and tell him what they saw.





