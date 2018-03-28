Ex-Prez Mahama Arrives At the CID Headquarters To Visit Anyidoho - PHOTO

After describing the arrest of Koku Anyidoho as “disproportionate”, former President John Dramani Mahama has shown solidarity to the Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) by visiting him at the Criminal Investigative Department (CID) Headquarters.



A picture which has surfaced online captures Mr. Mahama in a black pair of trousers and a green shirt as he enters the premises. He was accompanied by Julius Debrah, former Chief of Staff.



The police on Tuesday afternoon picked up Mr. Anyidoho at the International Press Center for making what has been described as treasonable comments.



Mr. Anyidoho in an interview on Accra-based Happy FM, indicated that President Akufo-Addo will be overthrown just like his father and the late Dr. K. A Busia due to the ratification of the controversial defence cooperation agreement between the US and the government of Ghana.



“Somebody should tell Nana Addo that history has a very interesting way of repeating itself. On the 13th of January 1972, a certain Colonel Ignatius Kutu Acheampong led an insurrection that removed the progress party from power. Busia was the Prime Minister and Akufo Addo’s father was the ceremonial President. Someone should tell Akufo-Addo that history has an interesting way of repeating itself,” Anyidoho warned.



“There will be a civilian coup d’état. There will be a social revolution. We [NDC] are starting it on Wednesday. The movement is starting on Wednesday. Nana Addo will have sleepless nights. He will suffer diarrhea. He said he wanted to be president, but we will make sure he will be fed up on the seat,’’ he noted further.

Meanwhile, the Accra High Court has ordered the Police CID to seize some essential electronic gadgets on which information related to the alleged treasonable comments made by Koku Anyidoho are said to be stored.



The items to be seized under the order include laptops, iPhones and ipads.



Justice Patience Mills-Tetteh gave the order on Wednesday following an ex-parte motion issued at the court by the Police. The order also permits the police to search and seize electronic devices of ‘agents’ of Anyodoho.