Ex-Prez Mahama Fails To Secure Bail For Anyidoho...Takes A PHOTO With Him

The Police CID has refused bail for the detained Deputy General Secretary of the NDC Koku Anyidoho despite the intervention by Ex-president John Mahama.



On his return from Sierra Leone where he acted as an Election observer, the ex-president moved quickly to the police CID to attempt to intervene and ask for the release of Mr Anyidoho who had already spent more than 24 hours in the custody of the Bureau of National Investigations.



The NDC man is facing charges of treason for daring to threaten the government with a “civilian revolt” that will lead to the overthrow of the Akufo-Addo government.



“On January 13, 1972, a certain Col. Ignatius Kutu Acheampong led a movement that removed the Progress Party from power. Busia was the Prime Minister and Akufo-Addo’s father was a ceremonial president. Somebody should tell Nana Akufo-Addo that history has a very interesting way of repeating itself. There’ll be a civil revolt,” Mr Anyidoho said in an interview on an Accra radio station, Happy Fm.



He was arrested Tuesday afternoon, spent the night outside his home and in the custody of the Bureau of National Investigations as officers begin investigations into the revolt allegations.



The ex-president left the police headquarters in the company of the police CID boss to the BNI where the suspect had been kept.



It appears the immediate past Commander-In-Chief of the Ghana Armed Forces was unable to secure bail for the man with whom he had a strained relationship with whilst in government.



The ex-president in the company of ex-chief of staff Julius Debrah however managed a picture with the detained suspect at the BNI. The picture has since gone viral.



The Second Deputy Speaker, and NDC presidential faithful Alban Bagbin was also at the Police CID to negotiate the release of the suspect but also appeared to have failed to secure bail.



Lawyer Chris Ackumey confirmed to Joy News their client will be detained for another night.



By law the police must take a suspect to court after 48 hours to secure bail from the judge before they can continue to hold the suspect.



Ackumey suspects Koku Anyidoho will be taken to a magistrate court tomorrow for the magistrate to deny jurisdiction which will then mean Anyidoho will spend another night in custody.



Meanwhile, the Police maintain it will follow due process in the investigation and prosecution of the NDC Deputy General Secretary.



In a statement issued and signed by ASP David Eklu, Director General, Public Affairs, the police urged the public to remain calm as they investigate the matter.

