Only ‘Black Fools’ Support Corrupt Politicians - Ken Agyapong

Related Stories Outspoken New Patriotic Party Member of Parliament for Assin Central Kennedy Agyapong has vented his spleen on the youth who besieged the Accra High court to solidarize with embattled former Chief Executive Officer of COCOBOD Dr Stephen Opuni.



According to him, it is only black fools who will do such a thing.



He could fathom why people in their right sense will go and solidarize with a person who is being accused of corruption.



“Black people, we’re the fools first class,” he fumed.



Kennedy Agyapong who was speaking on Oman FM said ” those people should be put in a slave ship and sent outside the shores of Ghana to go and learn and come back.”



He charged the youth to channel their energies on profitable ventures rather than wasting it on corrupt politicians.



“How can you go and support someone who has defrauded the state and come back to demand that government should construct your bad roads or improve your living conditions,” he stated.