Police Looking For 'Cutlasses, Guns, Bombs' In Koku's Phone – Ackumey

Related Stories The police went for a court warrant to search Koku Anyidoho’s phone and laptop to find out whether he has hidden “cutlasses, guns, bombs” and “any evidence with the intention of toppling Nana Akufo-Addo” in them, Mr Chris Ackumey, one of the legal counsel for the Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has said.



The police on Wednesday secured a warrant from the Accra High Court to confiscate phones and other electronic devices belonging to Koku Anyidoho, who has been charged with causing fear and alarm, as well as treason felony.



“It is hereby ordered that electronic gadgets including laptops, iphones and ipads believed to be storage of information related to treason in the premises of Koku Anyidoho and his agents are to be seized to aid police investigation on the said Koku Anyidoho,” the search warrant secured by the police read.



However in a radio interview with Peace FM Wednesday night, Mr Ackumey said he does not understand why the police have continued to detain Koku Anyidoho and that they want to go through his phone to find out whether he has hidden cutlasses and ammunition in it.



Mr Chris Ackumey said, “They [police] wanted to have access to his [Koku] phone to find out whether he was in contact with mercenaries from South Africa or Hungary to come and train forces, whether visible or invisible to topple the regime of Nana Akufo-Addo and that kind of thing.”



“…there was a password on the phone and there was nothing they could have done, so they came back and wanted Koku to give them the password so that they can go and have access to the phone. So I, as the lawyer of Koku, convinced that, there is nothing untoward on the phone, that, that phone does not have guns, it does not have ammunitions, it does not have bombs, it does not have any evidence with the intention of toppling Nana Akufo-Addo, that if anything at all, it is his [Akufo-Addo] own bad governance which will topple him, I advised my client to give them the password, which he did.”



No bail



Explaining whether they have been able to secure bail for Koku Anyidoho, Mr Ackumey said: “What we heard was that they are preparing to keep him for Easter, so they are planning to send him to the District Magistrate Court, which will decline jurisdiction because the District Magistrate Court has not got the power for treasonable offences. So if they go there, that will give them the opportunity to keep him over night, that has been leaked over to us, but I think it will be a travesty of justice to do what they intend doing and I believe that tomorrow if nothing untoward is found on the phone, nothing to incriminate him, nothing to show that he was doing things to topple the government of Ghana other than what he said on phone, I believe that he will be granted bail.”



Koku Anyidoho who spends his second night in the custody of the Bureau of National Investigations (BNI) on Wednesday as the police continue to interrogate him after his arrest on Tuesday after in a radio interview on Accra based Happy FM stated: “Somebody should tell Nana Akufo-Addo that history has a very interesting way of repeating itself.



“On the January 13, 1972 a certain Col. Ignatius Kutu Acheampong led a movement that removed the Progress Party from power. Busia was the Prime Minister and Akufo-Addo’s father was a ceremonial president. Somebody should tell Nana Akufo-Addo that history has a very interesting way of repeating itself.



“There’ll be a civil revolt. There’ll be a people’s movement. During President John Mahama’s tenure didn’t we receive similar threats from the likes of Let My Vote Count and OccupyGhana.”



“There’ll be a civilian coup d’etat; there’ll be a social revolution and the movement is starting on Wednesday. He [Akufo-Addo] will be fed up at the presidency,” Mr Anyidoho said.





