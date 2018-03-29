In Wake Of Rising Political Tension, PPP Calls For Calm   

Nii Allotey Brew-Hammond, PPP National Chairman Related Stories Progressive People’s Party (PPP) says it has taken notice of the rising tensions and security concerns in the country following the ratification of the controversial USA-Ghana Military Cooperation agreement.



According to the PPP, it recognises the right of any political party, group of people or any citizen to take any legal and democratic action to demonstrate their disagreement or make known their concerns and register their protest against any part of the military deal.



“Both [the] National Democratic Congress (NDC) and [the] New Patriotic Party (NPP) are guilty of the situation that Ghana has gotten itself into. The PPP does not wish to get involved in the escalation that is going on. We are not siding with one against the other. We need cooler heads and we need to negotiate for Ghana what the best deal is for the country,” a statement issued and signed by PPP General Secretary, Murtala Mohammed, said.



According to the statement, “in this world of globalisation we understand that alliances need to be made. However, this should be done within an atmosphere of reciprocity, fair-mindedness and with due regard for the wellbeing of our fellow Ghanaians.”



PPP, the statement said, lamented that the unfortunate and needless events of last Tuesday could have been avoided if all parties concerned had acted more responsibly in thinking about ‘Ghana First,’ instead of partisan interests.



Ghanaians, the statement noted, need peace of mind to go about their business.



“They have suffered enough. What they do not need at this time are these ‘farcical charades’ that only come to distract them from substantive issues,” it said.



The statement therefore, urged the Ghana Police Service and the other security agencies to act professionally in dealing with the escalation that has resulted from the controversy surrounding the Ghana-USA defence agreement.



The statement further called for the complete separation of powers by amending article 78(1) to prevent the president from appointing his/her ministers from the house.



