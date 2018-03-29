OFFICIAL: Flagstaff House Renamed (PHOTO)

Related Stories Ghana’s seat of Government has been re-christened 'Jubilee House'.



It may be recalled that, former President John Agyekum Kufuor named the edifice 'Jubilee House' before leaving office.



However the name was reverted to the Flagstaff House by the then ruling party, the NDC, led by the Late Prof Atta Mills when he took office in 2009.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo during Ghana's 60th independence anniversary celebration on 6th March revealed that the name, Flagstaff House will be renamed Jubilee House.



A statement sighted by Peacefmonline.com and signed by the President who is celebrating his 74th birthday today, 29th March, 2018, indicated that “in exercise of the power conferred on the President under article 58 of the Constitution, I, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, President of the Republic, give notice that the seat of the Presidency of Ghana shall, hereafter, be named, known and referred to as Jubilee House, and the property known as Flagstaff House, located on the premises of the Jubilee House, shall be preserved and commemorated as such”.



