NDC Engaging Terrorist Groups To Destabilize This Country - NPP Communicator Alleges

Related Stories A Deputy National Communications Director of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Mr. Ekow Vincent has alleged that government has concrete evidence to prove that, the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) are in talks with terrorists groups to destabilize the country.



The communicator who was emphatic about his allegation told Accra based Happy FM on the ‘Epa Hoa Daben’ programme that, the plot by the NDC will not work because the ruling party, will do all necessary to safeguard Ghanaians.



"NDC people should stop that scare mongering . . . Nothing will happen, there will be no coup d’état", he stated.



He said if former President John Dramani Mahama, could not suffer a coup despite his wide spread corruption, then this administration will not be subjected to any coup.



"If John Mahama as corrupt as he was; there was no coup d’état in this country, how can there be a coup d’état because of 1998 agreement, 2015 agreement? And this is just an enhancement of the same agreement, how can there be a coup d’état? We live in a country that we are enjoying our peace and tranquility, and so we will not allow anyone to destabilize this country”, he said.



He went on to state that "the NDC that left power have been engaging some terrorist groups in this world just to make sure they will destabilize this country, and it will not work. We [NPP] have evidence to that fact, that the NDC is engaging terrorists across the world just to make sure, this country will be destabilized in other to ruin the vision of President Nana Akufo-Addo."



Ekow Vincent stressed that "we have the intel that, the NDC as a party have engaged terrorists across the world just to make sure they will destabilize this country. And so, what they are doing is to set the platform to ignite that agenda, so when it happens they will say, didn’t we tell you."



