Koku Anyidoho Granted Bail

Related Stories The Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress, Koku Anyidoho has been granted bail after spending two nights at the cells of the Bureau of National Investigation.



He was arrested by the Criminal Investigation Department during an organised press conference in Accra on Tuesday for making comments which the police say could be pass for treason.



Koku Anyidoho had in a radio interview suggested that President Akufo-Addo could be ousted through coup just as it happened to his father in 1972.



“Somebody should tell Nana Akufo- Addo, [massa], history has a very interesting way of repeating itself, on the 13th of January 1972, a certain Colonel Ignatius Kuntu Achampong led an insurrection that removed the progress party from power, Busia was the prime minister, Akufo-Addo’s father was the ceremonial president. Somebody should tell Nana Akufo-Addo that history has an interesting way of repeating itself, ” he told an Accra-based Happy FM on Monday.



He was subsequently picked up and detained a day after the utterance leading to anarchy at the precincts of the National Police Headquarters in Accra where police fired teargas, rubber bullets and sprayed hot water to disperse the crowd.



Some protesters as well as journalists were injured by what many described as police high-handedness in handling the situation, an action condemned by former presidents Mahama and Rawlings.



Meanwhile, the police says it will follow due process in handling the case involving the NDC firebrand after charging him for causing alarm and fear and treason felony.



An Accra High Court has since granted permission for his electronic gadgets including laptops, iphones and ipads believed to be storage of information related to treason in the premises of Koku Anyidoho and his agents to be seized to aid police investigation.



Some family members including the father of Koku, Kofi Anyidoho a professor of literature, some leadership of the NDC and his lawyers were at BNI’s office Thursday afternoon to secure his release.



Though he has been granted bail, he was still at detention as of 12 noon as his father and lawyer run around clock to meet his bail requirements.



The sureties to be justice were not known at the time of this publication.





