NDC Responds To Renaming of Flagstaff House

The Opposition National Democratic Congress, NDC has said the renaming of the seat of government from Flagstaff House to Jubilee House will be limited to the duration of Akufo-Addo's presidency.



According to the NDC, although they acknowledge the renaming which took place Thursday, March 29, 2018, they are likely to rename it Flagstaff House when they are voted into power.



Primenews sighted on the official Twitter page of the NDC a tweet which read, "We have noted the renaming of the seat of government from Flagstaff House to Jubilee House. The name Jubilee House will be coterminous with the duration of Akufo-Addo’s presidency. For us, it is and will always be the Flagstaff House."



The name of the seat of government has been changed from Flagstaff House to Jubilee House.



The old signage has been replaced with a new one which reads Jubilee House.



The Flagstaff House which was formerly known as Golden Jubilee House is the presidential palace in Accra that serves as a residence and office to the President of Ghana.