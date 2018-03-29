Gov't Speaks....On BNI Director's Reassignment

Related Stories Government has announced some changes at the top hierarchy of the Bureau of National Investigations (BNI) and the National Security Ministry.



A statement signed by Mustapha Hamid, Minister of Information indicated that "Government announces for the information of the general public, that the President has with immediate effect, made changes within the national security outfit."



According to the statement, "Ambassador Rasheed Seidu Inusah, Director-General of the Research Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration is now Director" of the national security outfit.



The statement comes on the heels of reports that BNI boss, William Akwasi Appiah had been sacked.



Government, in the latest statement, however, clarified that Mr Appiah has rather "been reassigned to the Ministry of National Security".



Meanwhile, "Peter Nyarko Opata, Deputy Director-General of the Research Department, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration is now Director-General of the Research Department, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration".