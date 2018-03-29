Related Stories A member of the National Communication team (NDC) Sammy Gyamfi has issued a stern warning to the Greater Accra Operations Commander of the Ghana Police Service, Chief Supt. Kwesi Ofori.



Contributing to discussions on Kokrokoo on Peace FM, Sammy Gyamfi sent an advance notice to the Police Officer saying he should "remove his Police Uniform" and "hide it under his bed", should the NDC regain power.



Branding Chief Supt. Kwesi Ofori as an "NPP Police Officer", Mr. Gyamfi recounted to host Nana Yaw Kesseh how Kwesi Ofori gave orders for Police Officers to fire rubber bullets at a charged crowd who had assembled at the Police CID Headquarters on Tuesday to empathize with the NDC Deputy General Secretary Koku Anyidoho.



The Ghana Police Service had to employ the use of water cannon vehicles and the firing of teargas to disperse the group of supporters protesting the arrest of Koku Anyidoho and had massed up at the entrance of the Police edifice



Angry Supporters



The supporters were chanting songs and had blocked the main Danquah Circle–Kwame Nkrumah Interchange road. They also burnt car tyres when they realised there was no sign Mr Koku Anyidoho was going to be released. The Police said they had to use force to expel the crowd after diplomacy and negotiations had failed.



The law enforcement agency sprayed hot water and tried to effect some arrests leading to various degrees of injury by some of the protesters. And the NDC Communicator is accusing the police officer of ordering the "assault".



'Charge On Them'



Sammy Gyamfi thus cautioned Kwesi Ofori that “when he hears that there is a change of government, he has to remove his Police Uniform, hide it under his bed and cease being a police officer. He was the one who came to the Headquarters, amidst the peaceful crowd, and gave an order that ‘charge on them’”.



He also admonished all security officers who he believed have affiliation with the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) to advise themselves as the NDC will deal with them when the party regains power.



Background



Koku Anyidoho was "arrested" by the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of Ghana Police Service after making instigative comments. While commenting on the ratification of the controversial defence cooperation agreement between Ghana and the US, Anyidoho stated that President Akufo-Addo will be overthrown just like his father was in 1972.



“Somebody should tell Nana Akufo- Addo, [massa], history has a very interesting way of repeating itself, on the 13th of January 1972, a certain Colonel Ignatius Kuntu Acheampong led an insurrection that removed the progress party from power, Busia was the prime minister, Akufo-Addo’s father was the ceremonial president. Somebody should tell Nana Akufo-Addo that history has an interesting way of repeating itself,” Koku Anyidoho told Happy FM on Monday.



“There’ll be a civilian coup d’etat; there’ll be a social revolution and the movement is starting on Wednesday. He [Akufo-Addo] will be fed up at the Presidency,” the opposition firebrand had opined.