Omane Boamah Mocks Akufo-Addo’s Renaming Of Flagstaff House

Former Communications Minister, Dr. Edward Omane Boamah has taken President Akufo-Addo to the cleaners over his decision to rename the seat of presidency after nine years since the last name change.



An executive order signed by the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and dated March 29 directed that the seat of presidency be from today Thursday March 29, ‘named, known and referred to as Jubilee House’ in place of ‘Flagstaff House’; the name that has been used for the past 9 years.



The order stated among other reasons that “there is no record evidencing the renaming of the seat of the Presidency as Flagstaff House by His Excellency Professor John Evans Atta Mills”.



Dr. Omane Boamah touching on the issue in a tweet ‘mocked’ President Akufo-Addo for naming the seat on his birthday rather than factories from the 1-District-1-Factory policy as promised by his administration.



“Instead of naming factories as promised to celebrate the president’s birthday, he is renaming the Flagstaff House. Anyway both Flagstaff and factories begin with the alphabet ‘F’ = Failure”, his tweet read.



His comments come at a time when many are questioning the rationale behind government’s decision to rename the seat of government from ‘Flagstaff House’ to ‘Jubilee House’.