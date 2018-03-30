Kennedy Agyapong Names Favourite Politician

Related Stories New Patriotic Party (NPP), Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin Central constituency, Kennedy Agyapong has named Minority Leader Haruna Iddrisu of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and Majority Leader Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsu as the two politicians he admires the most.



While responding to questions asked by actress Yvonne Okoro on her cooking show, ‘Dining with cooks and Braggarts’, the maverick politician indicated that the two are exceptionally smart even though he likes everybody else.



‘’I have people that I admire like Kyei Mensah-Bonsu very good, he’s not a lawyer but he knows the constitution… very brilliant guy, Haruna Iddrisu also another smart guy. We have a lot of good ones, I like everybody



''Collins Dauda as for him he's my personal friend, yea I like him'' Mr. Agyapong said.



The outspoken Assin Central lawmaker who is fierce critic of both NPP and NDC members asserted that majority and minority MPs are often not enemies though it may appear so during hated debates in parliament.



"You don’t underestimate the parliamentarians… When we are in parliament we are not enemies but outsiders see us as enemies, but we just debate, come out and we are friends. We’ve been eating together, talking together, laughing but our supporters out there always think we are enemies”.



The Assin Central lawmaker who is known for not mincing with words also revealed why he often “freely” expresses his opinion on issues.



‘’I mean I talk with passion when I believe in something, I make sure I articulate my views in such a way that people will believe what I’m saying and what I don’t like is when I’m speaking the truth and somebody is using law and technicalities to say that is not the truth then I’m tempted to expose you more’’. NPP firebrand MP said.



When asked if he has any presidential ambitions, he responded in the negative that he prefers to be a very good business man than be a president and grow old early.



‘’No I don’t…, I just want to be myself, a very good business man… I can do it why not, I’m not interested, I prefer being a businessman than a president. I don’t want to grow so old early’’ he said.



However, Kennedy Agyapong also revealed that the reason why he became a politician was to help people: ‘’The reason I chose to go into politics is that, when I came back I went to my and everybody was asking for a favour, I was wondering how I was going to render or give this favours to everybody. So I had an opinion that look I have to represent the people so that I can speak for them of their needs, so that is why I decided to go into politics to help people’’.