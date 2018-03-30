Your Wife Is Doing A Better Job Than You – Felix Kwakye Ofosu Jabs Akufo-Addo

Related Stories A former Deputy Communications minister, Felix Ofosu Kwakye, has praised the efforts of Ghana’s first lady, Rebecca Akufo-Addo, and stated that she has performed better than her husband.



In a post released on Facebook, a social media platform, he argued that even though it was President Akufo-Addo who was voted for, his wife has done a better job.



Going further, he stated that the First Lady helped to construct a baby’s unit at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH).



According to him, President Akufo-Addo has done nothing tangible in that sector, yet spends lots of resources there.



"As things stand now, the First Lady, Mrs Rebecca Akufo Addo, has achieved more in the health sector than President Akufo Addo, who was voted for.



At least she has built a baby's unit at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital. The President has nothing tangible to show in that sector, yet wastes resources dabbling in a totally unnecessary renaming of the seat of government." he posted.





