Hundreds Of Supporter Join Chairman Wontumi At Vetting Grounds

In show of love and solidarity for the current Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party, hundreds of party supporters thronged to the grounds where Bernard Antwi Boasiako, was vetted.



The gathering made thier presence felt by canting jama songs and dancing and extended an invitation to Mr. Antwi Boasiako aka Chairman Wontumi to the dance floor.





According to some of the supporters who came around to support Chairman Wontumi, the “NPP is blessed with such lovely, energetic, exuberant and affable person in Wontumi. This man, Wontumi, is truly a politician he knows how to build party”.



Another party supporter added that “the grassroots are the engine of every political party and the neglect of them could lead to the disintegration of the party. If you have a Chairman who goes down with us to the point of dancing and chanting jama songs with us, then I am confident Chairman can break the mantra of eight year political rotation in Ghana.”



In a brief remark by another supporter, he stated “Chairman Wontumi you are champion at least 94% win for you”.