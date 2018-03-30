‘Government Hasn’t Produced Extraordinary Results’ - Spio-Garbrah

Related Stories The Akufo-Addo-led government has not produced extraordinary results for Ghanaians over the past few months in spite of the 110 record ministers appointed, Dr Ekwow Spio-Garbrah, Former Minister of Trade and Industry, has said.



According to him, appointing 110 ministers was not necessary since in his view, it has led to duplication of responsibilities.



President Akufo-Addo’s appointment of over 100 ministers is the first in the history of the country.



The appointment attracted mixed reactions among Ghanaians with some calling on the president to reduce the number.



However, Mr Akufo-Addo justified the appointments.



Speaking on State of Affairs on GHOne television’s State of Affairs on Thursday, 29 March 2018, Dr Spio-Garbrah said: “110 ministers is certainly more than was necessary especially when there were ministries that there were two people doing the job that seven or eight people are doing now.



“Nobody has seen the extraordinary productivity that has come out from a party that said they have competent people and that the other party was not competent.



“There are a lot of questions being asked not only in Ghana but everywhere, people make jokes on foreign TV with Ghana having the largest cabinet.”