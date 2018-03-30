Koku Anyidoho Is Like Barabbas In Jesus’ Time - Apostle Amoako Attah

Related Stories Deputy General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Koku Anyidoho has been asked to thank God for his arrest by the police.



According to Apostle Amoako Attah, the NDC man fulfilled scripture ahead of the crucifixion of Jesus Christ.



He explained that, just like Barabbas in the Bible was released for Jesus to be sacrificed, Mr. Anyidoho had to be released to ensure this year’s Easter celebration remains biblical.



Koku Anyidoho was on Thursday March 29, 2018 granted bail after inciting the youth against government.



He is facing charges of treason for daring to threaten the government with a “civilian revolt” that will lead to the overthrow of the Akufo-Addo government.



Mr. Anyidoho could be jailed if found guilty after investigations by the Bureau of National Investigations (BNI) into the revolt allegations.



But Apostle Amoako Attah on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem morning show Friday said Koku’s arrest was bound to happen.



The head pastor of the Lord’s Parliament Chapel said, the NDC deputy scribe was like a sacrificial lamp used to prove the power of the resurrection 2000 years after Jesus’ death.



“Koku should not worry because his arrest was scriptural just like Barabbas was released for Jesus to be killed” Apostle Amoako Attah added.