NPP Women's Organizer Shed Tears For Wontumi

Related Stories The reelection bid of Bernard Antwi Boasiako and the fact that he will face a challenge in the race, has broken the hearts of many including a party executive who could not hide her feelings but shed uncontrollable tears for him.



Banor Dufie, the NPP’s deputy women's organizer for the Ahafo Ano North constituency could not finish making her statement when tears started flowing down her cheeks. The tears, according to her was as a result of the deliberate tactics by some members of the party to drain the coffers of Wontumi.



To her, the unrepentant and adamant posture of someone to think of contesting the regional party boss, is a clear demonstration of ingratitude.



She however encouraged her boss, Chairman Wontumi, to take heart even in the face of having to meet "haters and hawks" who are only bent on milking away the gains of the party.



Maame Dufie warned that prosperity and God will judge all delegates who will make the "silly mistake" of voting for any person other than Bernard Antwi Boasiako in their upcoming elections..



She urged Wontumi not to be downhearted by what he sees, but rather, to be encouraged by the multitude who are loyal to him.