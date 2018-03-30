I Had A ‘Good Time’ In CID BNI Cells – Anyidoho

Related Stories The Deputy General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) Koku Anyidoho has said he was not at any point in time while in police custody manhandled by any officer.



According to him, the professionalism of both officers of the Criminal Investigations Department (BNI)of the Police Service and the Bureau of National Investigations (BNI)is commendable.



Mr Anyidoho was granted police enquiry bail Thursday afternoon. The firebrand was arrested Tuesday after he claimed on radio that there will be a civil coup to topple the presidency of Akufo-Addo. “There’ll be a civilian coup d’etat; there’ll be a social revolution and the movement is starting on Wednesday. He [Akufo-Addo] will be fed up at the Presidency,” the opposition firebrand opined.



He spent two nights in BNI cells after he was charged with High Treason and a raid conducted at his private residence by the security agencies.



But speaking to Joy News, Mr Anyidoho stated that he felt very comfortable even in cells and he’s grateful for the treatment accorded him.



“Let me say it for the records, I was not manhandled at any point in time not by the CID not by the BNI.”



When asked about the quality of food that was served him, Koku said ” you want to know about that?…we’ll discuss that later. But for the records it was very good.”