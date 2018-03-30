Why We Will Retain Wontumi: Manso Adubia NPP Explain

Related Stories Towards next month’s cpngress, many tangible reasons have been assigned for the need to reelect the incumbent Ashanti regional NPP chairman, Bernard Antwi Boasiako. Some major factors according to some delegates is his unmatched and undiluted crave for power for the New Patriotic Party.



But in the words of some party executives of the Manso Adubia constituency, Chairman Wontumi’s outstanding leadership and love of sharing with the poor distinguishes him from all other candidates vying for the same position.



Led by their constituency chairman, the executives admitted to the fact that it is only under the vibrant leadership of Bernard Antwi Boasiako, that the “old devil of factionalism and camp pitching in the party has ended.”



In expressing their appreciation and support towards the reelection of Wontumi, Manso Adubia NPP said, they will remain loyal to the cause of the party chairman, and that what remains to be done is securing over 98% votes for him.



Further touting the unique qualities of Wontumi, the constituency women's organizer, Theresah Fokuo, added that “what makes Wontumi the obvious choice is how he has been able to combine humility, respect, and the act of giving to coordinate the affairs of the party.”



In her view, “any attempt to remove such a leader means the NPP should get ready for opposition in 2020”and she added that “the NDC is lurking around to take over the region again should Wontumi, in an unlikely event, lose the election.”